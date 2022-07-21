ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — St. Marys police are warning business owners of fake $100 bills that have been circulating in the community.
Police said the bills are marked “for motion picture purposes” on the front and back of the bills and have been used to make purchases throughout Elk County.
Anyone with information on the people using these fake bills is asked to contact their local police department.