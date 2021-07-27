Faith Centre’s 9th annual ‘Back to School Giveaway’ begins next week

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A local thrift store and boutique will be giving back to its community during its 9’th annual Back to School Giveaway.

From Aug. 2-7, Faith Centre in Bellefonte is allowing kids from kindergarten, all the way up to 12’th grade, to go on a bit of a shopping spree. The best part? It’s on the house.

“We understand that a lot of families can incur a lot of expenses when you’re dealing with especially several children,” said Executive Director Nicole Summers.

To help folks out, Summers says kids will have the chance to browse through the racks of clothes and select three free outfits, as well as a pair of sneakers.

“They just pick out what they want. It’s a lot of fun, it’s a little bit chaotic, but it’s just our way of getting the kids excited about going back to school and just giving back to the community,” said Summers.

Summers adds that Faith Centre is always looking for donations for the giveaway, which can be dropped off during normal business hours.



