Facebook page hoping to make high school seniors lives a little brighter

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — High school senior year is supposed to be a year to remember, with prom, football games, and dances, but this year seniors are dealing with covid-19 canceling a lot of those experiences.

So an alumni thought of an idea for the Tyrone Area High School students to brighten their days.

She started a Facebook page for people to “adopt a senior”.

Parents will post a picture of their kid and anyone who is a part of the page who wants to participate can message the family so the senior can get a gift.

“I just think it shows how Tyrone people can come together just like other communities to help people out whenever there’s a need, I think they just like having the surprise and realizing that people acknowledge what they did to graduate,” Tyrone Area High School alumni, Terri Howell said.

She said they can always use more people to adopt a child, there is no limit to what you can send them.