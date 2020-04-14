FAA to award over $200M to 63 Pennsylvania airports, $9.6M in Central PA

FILE – In this April 1, 2020, file photo, several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked at Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Mo. The number of Americans getting on airplanes has sunk to a level not seen in more than 60 years as people shelter in their homes to avoid catching or spreading the new coronavirus. The Transportation Security Administration screened fewer than 100,000 people on Tuesday, April 7, a drop of 95% from a year ago. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of Transportation announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $239,219,867 in airport aid to 63 airports in Pennsylvania to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

This historic grant funding is part of the Trump Administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program, an effort to provide unprecedented and immediate relief to American families, workers, and businesses.

In the Central Pennsylvania region, 10 different airports will be receiving financial aid from the CARES Act.

Johnstown – $5,124,995

State College – $2,337,489

DuBois – $1,960,575

Altoona – $69,000

Bedford – $30,000

Clearfield – $20,000

St. Marys – $20,000

Ebensburg – $20,000

Punxsutawney – $20,000

Philipsburg – $1,000

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.

View a list of Pennsylvania airports receiving funding on an interactive map, along with funding for all U.S. airports on FAA’s website.

The CARES Act provides new funds distributed by various formulas for all airports that are part of the national airport system. This includes all commercial service airports, all reliever airports and some public-owned general aviation airports.