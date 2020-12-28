Ezra Nanes announces candidacy for State College mayor

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former 2018 state Senate candidate, Ezra Nanes, has announced his candidacy for mayor of State College. He is the first candidate to join the race and he will be running as a democrat.

Currently, Nanes is the director of business development at AccuWeather.

In a release, Nanes says he thanks interim Mayor Ron Filippelli for stepping into this role during difficult times. Filippeli’s term will end in November of 2021.

Nanes says the community needs to be ready to move forward from the pandemic, and he is committed to strong and responsive leadership.

“I just think now is the time when we need to come together when we need to rally around those in our community who are having a hard time or hurting or suffering and just unite,” says Nanes.