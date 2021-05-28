Police find explosive device in Cambria County woman’s car

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County woman is facing charges after police say she had a “weapon of mass destruction” in her car along with drugs.

Ashley Woodley, 36, of Hastings, was pulled over by state police in Clearfield County April 19 for a traffic violation. According to the report, she was under the influence of a controlled substance and paraphernalia was found in the car.

After towing the car and executing a search warrant, state police report that they found drugs, paraphernalia, and an “explosive device” in the car.

Woodley will be facing various charges.