CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Big House Produce is bringing special photography and exploration events to the Cresson Sanatorium and Prison.

Starting on Friday, Aug. 19, a historical audio tour and paranormal audio tour will get underway, along with free-range exploration. The event will run from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m. and the audio tours will be a free addition as Big House Produce beta tests the new experience.

The event is open to those 18 and older and will allow attendees to explore the 34 acres, which includes approximately 20 buildings. Space is limited and tickets can only be purchased online.

On Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21, they’ll hold free-range exploration starting at 9 a.m. and running until 6 p.m. each day. For this event, attendees must be 18 or older. Tickets will be $10 each and can be ordered online. For an additional $5, attendees can order audio tours as they travel through the sanatorium.

On Saturday there will also be a historical tour from 1 – 3 p.m. for those 14 and up. Tickets will cost $20 and can also be ordered online.

Maps will be provided that will give details about the buildings. Closed-toe shoes are required for the events. Flashlights are recommended for the tunnel on Friday as the lights will be left off for photographers.