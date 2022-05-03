JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is facing charges after police found a slew of sexual, nude, and inappropriate files of himself on a teenager’s phone.

Daquin Sidney, 25, was charged after another man who spent time with Sidney went to police. He said they met on a gay dating app. Sidney reportedly used a teen’s phone to set up the meeting even though he has a phone of his own. The man said the teen was there the whole time, even when they did drugs together.

Through the investigation, police found that Sidney would often be with the teenage girl who has a learning disability and he helped her while her father worked.

When police interviewed Sidney, they noted that he began deleting messages from the girl’s phone. Police confiscated the phone and later found images and videos of a sexual and explicit nature of himself that he recorded. There were various messages with others about purchasing drugs and even a conversation where he told someone “I’ll let you rape me, just don’t kill me.”

Sidney was placed under arrest and charged with corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, dissemination of sexual material to a minor, and more.

He was placed in the Cambria County Prison unable to post 10% of his $75,000 bail.