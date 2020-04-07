Experts explain the importance of wearing a mask in public

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Wolf continues to urge Pennsylvania residents to wear a cloth mask when going out in public to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Doctors at Penn Highlands Healthcare said in addition to staying at home and distancing yourself from others, wearing a mask is the right thing for everyone.

Dr. Shaun Sheehan, Medical Director of the Emergency Department for Penn Highlands Dubois said everybody needs to wear a mask when they are going to out to public places. Even if you don’t feel sick, it’s important to the health of those around you.

“I think its appropriate to say that there is no harm from wearing a mask and that potentially it can help,” he said.

Dr. Sheehan used the example of sneezing or coughing in the grocery store to emphasize what wearing a mask can do to help flatten the curve.

“I attempted to block that sneeze with my hand. I don’t do such a good job, and disperse the virus throughout. If I have a mask on, while the inside of that mask might be a little uncomfortable after I sneeze into it, it protects others,” he said.

Also important to remember is staying in contact with your loved ones while social distancing, or as Dr. Sheehan prefers to call it, physical distancing.

“We have many opportunities via electronics or maintaining distancing while speaking with people,” he said.

The governor is recommending people wear cloth masks, not the N95 or higher grade masks that healthcare workers are in need of right now.

There are also tutorials online that explain how you can make your own, even with a t-shirt or a bandana.