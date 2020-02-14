Expert discusses bullying, social media, and mental health

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Amanda Kenney sat down with Ryan Klingensmith, a social media and mental health expert, from Shape the Sky to discuss bullying, social media, mental health, and how parents can be educated on the technology their kids are using.

Klingensmith encourages parents to have discussions with their kids about what’s going on in school, and talks about some red flags that can indicate something is wrong.

The discussion is a follow-up to the story on how a local family is dealing with the loss of their son due to bullying.