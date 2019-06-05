Expert advice for local entrepreneurs

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Successful entrepreneurs came to our region today to share some of their secrets. Alleghenies Ahead–Creating an Entrepreneurial Spirit in the Workplace was the theme for the conference at the Blair County Convention Center.

Organizers geared it for people who either want to create their own businesses, or want to grow the ones they already have. The event focused on subjects like attracting talent with the right skillset, preparing your employees for the impact of artificial intelligence, and building a more collaborative and entrepreneurial culture.

“I think entrepreneurship is a way of thinking of behavior and a way of looking at solving problems, and in our programs we encourage people to embrace the entrepreneurial spirit,” said Bill Strickland, one of the presenters.

Strickland founded the Manchester Bidwell Corporation, a multi-national company, which he says trains people for the jobs of the future.

Startup Alleghenies and the Southern Alleghenies Workforce Development Board sponsored the conference. The groups represent six area counties– Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton Huntingdon, and Somerset.



