STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Folks of the State College community are all invited to join the Living In One Neighborhood (LION) Bash block party on Thursday evening.

The LION Bash is hosted by the Borough of State College and Penn State University and will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of South Allen Street. The community is invited to come out and see the organizations, neighborhood associations, businesses and clubs at the block party.

Along with the multiple organizations and businesses at the event, folks will get the chance to enjoy live music, entertainment, food vendors, and engagement stations. The live performances will be at the Mayor Welch Plaza in front of the State College Municipal Building.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

As for the food vendors, the following are expected to be at the event: Savory Station, Brazilian Munchies, Sunset Slush Happy Valley, Raising Cane’s, and Juana’s. And downtown, which is just a short walk away from the party, has many different eating options for folks to enjoy.

More information about LION bash can be found on its website.