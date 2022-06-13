SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa – Drivers should expect delays on Route 40 as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that milling work will begin in Addison Township.

This week the contractor will begin milling, followed by paving work beginning the week of June 20. Traffic will be controlled under daylight flagging operations. Drivers are advised to use caution and watch for construction personnel and vehicles.

Delays are likely and motorists should allow extra time. All of the construction work is weather dependent.

The overall project will cover 6.2 miles of Route 40 and will include drainage improvements, guide rail upgrades, and new signs. The $5.6 million project is scheduled to be completed in mid-October 2022.