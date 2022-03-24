CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Changes are coming to a drive-thru in State College that’s been the center of traffic pile-ups on North Atherton Street.

“Back in 2020, it started creating issues with traffic backing up,” said Douglas Erickson, Patton Township Manager. “Chick-fil-A seemed to get really, really popular there and they had a lot more drive-thru traffic than they had previously and much more than the other restaurants in the area.”

Erickson said the township met with Chick-fil-A to work on solutions, such as restricting left turns in and out of the parking lot.

“Things helped a little bit, but nothing really solved the issue,” said Erickson.

The township supervisors have unanimously approved a new plan that aims to reduce traffic and serve more customers.

Erickson said the plan includes adding a second drive-thru lane, a built-on kitchen expansion, as well as heated and cooled canopies for employees who stand in the drive-thru.

Patton Township Planning Commission received reports that this could more than double the amount of cars Chick-fil-A can serve in one hour, from about 100 cars to about 250.

“They’ve been working diligently and we’re glad to see that hopefully this will all be addressed,” said Erickson.

This will be about a 10 week project happening over the summer of 2022. Erickson said the restaurant will be closed during that time and should reopen in early August.