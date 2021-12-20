Exit temporarily closed on I-99 after tractor-trailer rollover crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews are on the scene of a tractor-trailer rollover on I-99 south that has left an off-ramp closed Monday afternoon.

While details are limited the crash happened at Exit 23 on Interstate 99, the PA 36/PA 164- Roaring Spring/Portage.





There’s no word on what caused the crash or any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we continue to learn more information.