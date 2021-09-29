Exhibit at Penn State DuBois tells story of WWI veterans

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State DuBois Library has an exhibit on display this semester that tells the story of Penn State athletes who served in World War I.

“Field to Front” was created by a team at the Penn State All-Sports Museum at University Park. It will be open to the public for the entire fall semester.

According to the university, 200 former varsity lettermen served. Seven of them were killed in combat and one was lost in a training accident shortly after the end of the war. In total, 2,155 students, faculty and alumni from Penn State entered the military during the course of World War I.