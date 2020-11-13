Ex-employee charged with theft from dog grooming business in Blair County

EAST FREEDOM, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A worker has been charged after allegedly stealing grooming items and using a business credit card for numerous personal purchases at Sheetz, Gabriel Brothers, and other places.

Police report that 52-year-old Robin Roush of Sproul, Pa. was employed by the owner of Divas Doggie Dos and was provided equipment and a business card for authorized business-related purchases. At the end of Oct. Roush reportedly returned the company car after the termination of employment and various items were said to be missing.

According to the report, over $3,000 worth of items from shampoos and conditioners, to shearer sets, blades and brushes were never returned. The owner also told police that looking back at the business credit card, more than $800 was charged for personal items such as clothes, groceries, ice cream, tobacco products, and a purchase at a shop that sells vapes, bongs, and CBD products between Sept. 30 and Oct. 24, 2020.

Charges have been filed and officers are seeking restitution to the owner of the grooming shop.