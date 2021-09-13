Ex-boyfriend arrested after stealing expired food, drugs in Huntingdon County

Police officer making an arrest, escorting a young man in handcuffs toward the back seat of his police car, at night.

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man is facing charges after police say he broke into his ex’s house and stole expired food and drugs overnight into Monday morning.

Police were called just after midnight Sept. 13, after a neighbor called the homeowner about seeing a man crawling through a window. The homeowner identified that it was likely her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, 35-year-old Brandon Rock.

After speaking to the daughter, police noted that Rock was told numerous times not to come to the property again and that locks were changed to make sure he couldn’t get in. She related that she had not heard from Rock and gave the rest of his belongings to a friend that she thought he was living with, according the report.

When driving to the home on Ridge Street in Mapleton Depot, police say they spotted Rock riding a bicycle towards them. When stopped, Rock told police he was in the house to get back some of his belongings. When asked if he took anything, he told police he had expired food, prescriptions belonging to his ex-girlfriend, and a smoking pipe in his backpack.

Rock was taken into custody and now faces felony burglary and criminal trespassing charges. Rock was placed in Huntingdon County Jail unable to post $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 22.