ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A furniture store in Altoona is selling its entire inventory before its doors are permanently closed in two months.

Miller Home Furniture & Mattress Store at 3010 Pleasant Valley Boulevard began liquidating their items on Thursday, Feb. 24 as signs began displaying in its windows that read “Everything must go!” Store Manager Kevin Kear said the store will be closing on Sunday, April 24 and mentioned the current market and state of the economy as the cause.

Prices on all of their floor items have been marked down including living room sets, dining room sets, mattresses, box springs, rugs and more.

The family-owned business operates two other store locations in Dubois and Fall Creek. Their first store was located in Hudson, Pennsylvania in 1969 before later relocating to Falls Creek.