(KTXL) (WTAJ) — For years, you’ve been able to check your home’s flood risk. But, in most cases, it was difficult to determine your home’s wildfire risk.

A new report released by a nonprofit research and technology group is working to change that – and define America’s climate risk.

First Street Foundation, a Brooklyn-based nonprofit climate research group, recently released its wildfire model, which gives a closer look at the risk of individual properties across the country. They gathered leading experts from fire, weather and climatology and analyzed data over the past years to determine properties’ flooded and wildfire risk probability.

The model allows you to enter a home’s zip code or city and see the flood and wildfire risk the property faces over the next 30 years. For example, here are some reported local flood and wildfire risk factors:

Bedford:

Floor factor: Major 327 properties are likely to be severely affected

Fire factor: Minor 30 properties have some risk

Minor

Altoona:

Flood factor: Moderate 2,736 properties are likely to be severely affected

Fire factor: Minor 21,397 properties have some risk

Minor

Johnstown:

Flood factor: Severe 3,516 properties are likely to be severely affected

Fire factor: Minor 7,139 properties have some risk

Minor

State College:

Flood factor: Moderate 363 properties are likely to be severely affected

Fire factor: Moderate 4,457 properties have some risk

Moderate

Clearfield:

Flood factor: Extreme 1,126 properties likely to be severely affected

Fire factor: Minor 754 properties have some risk

Minor

Huntingdon:

Flood factor: Moderate 369 properties likely to be severely affected

Fire factor: Minimal Huntingdon is unlikely to be impacted

Minimal

Punxsutawney:

Flood factor: Major 875 properties likely to be severely affected

Fire factor: Minor 2,467 properties have some risk factor

Minor

Each risk factor translates to a certain percentage of the likelihood of flooding or wildfires to happen in the next 30 years:

Minimal : 0 percent

Minor: 1 percent

1 percent Moderate: 1 to 6 percent

1 to 6 percent Major: 6 to 14 percent

6 to 14 percent Severe: 14 to 26 percent

14 to 26 percent Extreme: 26 percent or more

The model takes a dive into the details of each area’s flood and fire risk, as well. It includes a general location of who is at risk, current protections in place, how communities can protect themselves, current and future risks, historic floods and fires, environmental changes and community solutions.

“People are buying, selling and renting homes and deciding where to live without understanding what risk really is,” Chief Data Officer Dr. Ed Kearns with First Street Foundation said.

“Of those 100 million simulations, we get about 9 to 10 million that grows to a model that is worth tracking and describing,” he said. “We represent the fire hazard of three different variables: fire probability, fire intensity, and also ember speed.”

Kearns added that when you own a home for 30 years, you not only want to look at it from an annual risk, but how that compounds over time. The first paragraph of the area’s overview will show the percentage of future likelihoods. For example, because Johnstown is considered a “severe” risk factor of flooding, that means there is up to a 26 percent chance residence will be affected by flooding over a 30-year period.

The group has done models for flooding before. However, they’re now turning their attention to wildfires because they believe the damage continues to grow each year.

“We already know wildfires are significant in the West, it’s high,” Dr. Jeremy Porter, who leads research and development efforts at First Street Foundation, said. “There’s a higher likelihood in the West, there are more properties and a higher fire factor, of course. One of the things that is occurring over time, we are seeing dramatic growth across the Southeast and up the East Coast.”

Wildfires are on a furious pace early this year — from a California hilltop where mansions with multimillion-dollar Pacific Ocean views were torched to remote New Mexico mountains charred by a month-old monster blaze. Nationally, more than 2,000 square miles already have burned this year. That’s the most at this point since 2018, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

To view your home’s wildfire and flood risk rating, click here. This data is also available on Realtor.com, Redfin, Crexi, and Estately to help homebuyers better understand the risks nature poses to their home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.