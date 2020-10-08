Everett student found with weapons on school grounds

EVERETT, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A student at Everett High School is facing charges after arriving to school for football practice with a rifle in the back seat of his car.

Troopers from PSP Bedford report that they were called to the school by the Assistant Principal on October 1, 2020, around 3:30 p.m. The Assistant Principal stated he was told about a rifle in the car and identified the student to police.

Troopers report that they observed a Winchester Model 94 30-30 in the back seat of the car. According to the report, the student told police he was at the Everett Sportsmen’s Club and didn’t have time to return the rifle before football practice. He told police that the rifle was his and it was his idea to take the rifle to the school with him and that he also had a Bench made folding knife in his back pocket.

The student was placed under arrest for possessing a weapon on school property. He was taken to PSP Bedford where he was processed and releaed without incident.