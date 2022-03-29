BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Everett School District went the extra mile to help raise funds for a Medal of Honor statue for the town.

This statue is being brought forth by the Everett Lions Club, who are raising funds to honor two Everett native medal of honor veterans. Every year, the Bedford County Leadership Class does a community project to help an organization. This year they decided to help the Everett’s Lions Club project.

The class also thought it was best to involve members of the Everett community in this effort. They reached out to the school district and began a change drive fundraiser.

Students at the Everett schools and Breezewood Elementary school participated in this week-long drive by collecting change and participating in a spirit week. Class member Landon Defibaugh said this drive was a great thing for the community.

“To get Everett Elementary, Everrett middle school, and high school, and Breezewood Elementary involved, and to know the history of these two medal of honor recipients and get the community involved for this great thing that’s happening for the Everett community and doing this memorial,” Defibaugh said.

The statue is set to be dedicated to Ellis Weicht, who was an army sergeant in World War II. Plus, Robert Hartsock was a staff sergeant in the Vietnam War. These two are both Everett, PA natives and medal of honors veterans.

Before the drive, students learned a bit about the legacies of these veterans. Class member Amber Snyder said that students watched a YouTube video breaking down the veterans’ history, and they looked forward to their experience.

“They were excited by it,” Snyder said. “They were curious to see the other kids and how receptive they would be.”

The drive was held the week of March 14th, and in total, the students raised almost $6,000. The grade levels that collected the most were each awarded a pizza party. Defibaugh said that the students’ success shows that they want to have the monument be placed in town.

“They care about this community, and they want to see this memorial placed in Everett to honor the two medal of honor recipients of Everett, PA,” Defibaugh said.

Both Defibaugh and Snyder agree this drive is a testament to how much the community cares about its veterans, and that include current active duty members.

“I think it means they really take pride in their community,” Snyder said. “I mean, Everett is a close-knit community that steps up and helps one another, and this is one of those ways they’ve showed their support for the community.”

The statue will be located by the Everett Masonic Temple on Main Street. It is expected to cost $150,000 to get the monument up. So far, the Lions Club is over the halfway mark of its goal.

Folks can donate to the fund on their website or their GoFund Me page.