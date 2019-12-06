Everett roads to close for filming of Chris Evans’ AppleTV+ series

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 09: Chris Evans speaks onstage at the WIRED25 Summit 2019 – Day 2 at Commonwealth Club on November 09, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for WIRED)

EVERETT, BEDFORD CO. Pa, (WTAJ) — Everett will see road closure and some traffic detours this Saturday, December 7, as APPLETV+ films for an original series, Defending Jacob.

The production will close Main Street(Rt. 30 Business) between Spring and Hopewell street on Saturday starting at 7 a.m. for a projected 4-hour shoot.

According to the release from Paramount Pictures, the scenes do NOT take place during Christmas so crews have been removing public decorations for the weekend. They state everything will be put back where it was before they leave on Monday.

The series stars Chris Evans(Captain America) and is based on the crime/drama novel, Defending Jacob.

The production team is said to be working closely with officials and law enforcement to help ease the town on the road closure, from setting up detours, to having flaggers help direct cars.