Everett resident loses $4K after betting account hacked

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a theft that occurred in Bedford County involving a woman troopers say lost thousands of dollars after her online betting account was accessed by an unknown individual.

The incident reportedly occurred on June 8 when the unknown individual accessed an Everett woman’s Bet MGM account and deposited $4,000 into her account using the configured bank account information. The individual then used the online betting service to gamble the deposited funds.

Bet MGM became available in Pennsylvania late last year and offers online sports betting, poker and various casino games. The service is reportedly licensed by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board according to the board’s application status report.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Bedford at (814) 623-6133.