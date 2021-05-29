Everett Railroad passenger trains back for 2021

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Steam trains are returning to the Everett Railroad this summer.

There are several dates in the summer where guests can choose two different routes. The Valley Flyer is an hour long trip between Hollidaysburg and Brookes Mills while the Roaring Spring Ice Cream Special is two and a half hours, going between Hollidaysburg and Roaring Spring.

TICKET PRICES

Roaring Spring Ice Cream Special

$19 for Adults (Ages 13-64)

$18 for Seniors (Ages 65+)

$15 for Youth (Ages 3-12)

Free for children ages 2 and under

The Valley Flyer

$12 for Adults (Ages 13-64)

$11 for Seniors (Ages 65+)

$8 for Youth (Ages 3-12)

Free for children ages 2 and under

DATES AND TIMES

Tickets can be purchased on the railroad’s website or by calling 814-696-3877.

June 19: Roaring Spring Ice Cream Special at 2:30 p.m.

June 20: The Valley Flyer at 1 p.m. | Roaring Spring Ice Cream Special at 2:30 p.m.

July 17: Roaring Spring Ice Cream Special at 2:30 p.m.

July 18: The Valley Flyer at 1 p.m. | Roaring Spring Ice Cream Special at 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 21: Roaring Spring Ice Cream Special at 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 22: The Valley Flyer at 1 p.m. | Roaring Spring Ice Cream Special at 2:30 p.m.

All visitors are required to wear masks on trains and at the depot, according to TSA regulations.

Everett Railroad plans to release information on fall and winter tours later on in the year on their website.