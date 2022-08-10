BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Bedford County-based agricultural insurance company Everett Mutual Cash is near the end of acquiring American Reliable Insurance from the Global Indemnity Group.

This deal was a nearly two-year process. However, the sale will make the company a national provider once finalized. In addition.

Everett Mutual will increase its written premium from $120 million to $200 million. It’ll allow them to become the country’s 11th largest writer for farm insurance.

CEO and President of Everett Mutual Cash Insurance Randy Shaw said it cost the company $30 million. This acquisition will expand its coverage from 19 states to 48 states, including the District of Columbia.

“It’s such an awesome experience to create good-paying jobs in this area and to have the national headquarters be in Bedford County,” Shaw said. “I think it’s awesome.”

The company will create nearly 50 new jobs with this acquisition, almost doubling its current number of employees. Shaw said they would continue to operate out of their headquarters in Everett, but most of their employees will be remote. In addition, it will increase the number of agents from 400 to 700.

The final step of the process is the sale approval from Arizona. Which is where American Reliable Insurance is headquartered.