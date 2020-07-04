Everett man turns himself into police, facing charges after injuring woman in crash

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Everett man has turned himself in and is facing charges in connection to a crash that injured a 29-year-old woman, according to a report from State Police.

Authorities say on June 23rd, 26-year old Shane Miller lost control of his vehicle along North Woodcock Valley Road, in Hopewell Township. He then crashed into a tree.

State police say Miller fled the scene and left the woman behind, who was injured.

Police add they had been searching for Miller since the day of the crash, but now say that he has turned himself in.

He is facing charges that include aggravated assault by vehicle along with numerous others, according to police.

Miller is currently being housed at the Bedford County Prison, awaiting his preliminary hearing.