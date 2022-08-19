EVERETT, Pa. (WTAJ)– A bridge in Everett was dedicated on Friday to a native who died in the Vietnam War.

At 10 a.m., at the Bloody Run Historical Society located at 49 West 5th Street, a bridge was dedicated to U.S. Air Force Colonel Joseph M. Stine, who died in 1966 during a mission into North Vietnam.

Rep. Jesse Topper (R-Bedford/Franklin/Fulton), local dignitaries and family members dedicated the bridge in Stine’s honor.

A bill that dedicated the bridge in Stine’s name was sponsored by Topper.