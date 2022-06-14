CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A special event highlighting health and nutrition resources is being held this Saturday, June 18 in Centre County.

The Penn State College of Medicine’s Mobile Medical Unit and YMCA of Centre County Anti-Hunger Program’s Travelin’ Table have partnered for the event that is being held at Snow Shoe Park in Philipsburg.

Anyone is welcome to attend and see the mobile resources that is available in the county. Food will be given to families to take home after their visit.

More information can be found by visiting the YMCA of Centre County website.