Event set to try to end local childhood hunger

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Saturday, folks in the community are invited give back to local children right before the school year starts.

The Mountain Lion Back Pack Program is hosting “Wheels for Meals” at PNG Field in Altoona.

There’ll be food vendors and entertainment, as well as a food drive to help stock up before kids head back to class.

The Director of the Program, Amber Smith, said the kids they serve each year need support from the community.

“In order to have a successful year, to be able to continue the program, as well as providing those backpacks for those thousand students every week during the school year from October to May, we really count on the support of the community, and it’s really important for everyone to come out and basically fight childhood hunger,” she said.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A list of food items that you can donate is on the program’s Facebook page.