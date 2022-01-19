Evening crash in Cambria sends three to hospital

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A car accident took place on Manor Drive in Cambria Township around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, according to Cambria County 9-1-1 Center.

According to the 9-1-1 Center, three people were injured in the crash, two were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and the third was taken to Altoona.

At this time, we do not know the extent of their injuries and if there were multiple vehicles involved.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ online and on-air for your latest updates.