Even more PA state parks to become pet friendly next year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) recently announced that more campsites will be open to pets when their owners visit Pennsylvania state parks next year.

Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said that more than 130 new sites at six state parks will be “pet friendly” next year.

Beginning with the 2022 camping season, the new campsites that will allow camping with pets include:

Cook Forest, Clarion County, (15 sites)

French Creek, Berks County, (two cabins)

Poe Valley, Centre County, (13 sites)

Prince Gallitzin State Park, Cambria County, (82 in Hickory and Birch loops)

Pymatuning, Crawford County, (number to be determined)

R.B. Winter, Union County, (26 sites and one cottage)

“Both our ‘Pet Camping’ and ‘Dogs in Cabins’ programs have expanded slowly and cautiously as park officials gauge camper acceptance and pet owner compliance,” Dunn said. “We know many of our campers say their park stays are enhanced by the presence of pets.”

“Pet Camping” is a program with aims to allow for pet friendly camping that began in 2001 and has since expanded to include all parks that offer camping with the exception of Cherry Springs State Park, Potter County.

DCNR officials stress pet owners at all designated sites must comply with many program regulations, according to a release. They govern leashing, barking and other noise, maximum number of pets allowed, aggressive behavior, proper cleanup and disposal of feces, valid licensing when required and needed vaccinations.

Violations could require campers to remove their animals from park grounds.

There will be fees that may be paid at the time of the reservation to cover maintenance and program costs of participating parks. They include:

$5 per night for dogs in cabins, deluxe cottages and yurts

$3 per night for standard camping cottages

$2 per night for campsites

More information on reservations and other state park details can be obtained by telephoning 1-888-PA-PARKS. You can also visit DCNR’s website for participating state parks and detailed regulations governing pet programs.