JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– The Esports Company and Greater Johnstown YMCA announced their collaboration to present a one-of-a-kind TEC convention coming to the city this summer.

The TEC Convention and Esports tournament is a three-day event dedicated to introducing the Johnstown community to the world of esports. Esports is the term used to describe competitive video gaming.

In a press conference Tuesday, the founder of the company, the YMCA, and other authorities spoke about what this tournament will bring to the community of Johnstown and teach the young teens.

The tournament will be divided over three days. Friday will be qualifiers. Saturday is the championships. Sunday is the college combine.

The college combine is showcasing high school and college students to universities that offer scholarships and the opportunity to compete with their esports team. It’s expected to feature schools from across the region, including Drexel University, Robert Morris, and Temple University.

Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of The Esports Company Seth Mason said one of his goals is to help rebuild Johnstown. This tournament is estimated to generate one million dollars in revenue for the local economy.

“The three-day weekend is to showcase those three things technology, education, community bring those three things together,” Mason said. “Showcase what we’re doing and then continue to work towards our goal of rebuilding Johnstown and the community. Creating jobs, economic impact, helping other business to make this thing a reality.”

The tournament is expected to have roughly 450 participants and have over 2000 spectators. It will also feature a Johnstown Mill Rats game, a concert, and a vendor fair.

The event will be held July 15-17 at the First Summit Arena.

