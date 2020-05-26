Esports in the time of COVID-19

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced many non essential businesses to close or operate differently.Our Morgan Koziar spoke with some local dentists about how this virus has impacted their profession. The next time you go to your dentist…things might look a little bit different for you.Right now, you can only see the dentist if you have a dental emergency. Many offices are thinking of ways they can reduce potential contamination when visiting the practice.You could expect to have to wait in your car until your appointment, get your temperature taken, or be asked a series of questions before entering the office. You might even see more protective barriers between you and the staff.

We spoke with Adam Goddard, he's a doctor and owner of Altoona Center for Oral and Maxiofacial surgery, he says that for many dentists hearing the news that they're considered as a non-essential business came as a surprise, "oral health is important in a number of ways, there can be issues that are related to the body and oral health that can affect the body in the systemic fashion, um it can be anything from periodontal disease to abscess formation to affecting someone's nutritional intake so it's important to have that addressed as we look at treating the body as a whole."