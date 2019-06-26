Equine therapy helps local veteran

It can be very challenging for a veteran to make the transition from the military back to civilian life.

Brayden Kelley served in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan and Kosovo from 2007 to 2015. Once he came back home, it wasn’t easy for him to transition to everyday life.

He says everyday since he’s come home things like going to Walmart were difficult.

“Dealing with crowds, dealing with people in general that were civilians, lines, waiting,” Kelley, said.

Through equine therapy at Rising Hope Therapeutic Riding Center in Bellefonte, Brayden works with his horse Dakota, asking him to calmly follow his commands.

“I used to be go, go, go all the time, like no breaks. This has really taught me patience,” Kelley, said.

Kalina, Brayden’s wife says the equine therapy she and her husband have done once a week for the past three years has helped both of them handle Brayden’s post traumatic stress disorder.

“Working here, it helped me realize my strengths and what I can do, and helps me learn to help him,” Kalina, said.

Yvonne McCaslin, Brayden’s therapeutic riding instructor, says doing different drills with the horses helps veterans, like Brayden improve his social, mental, psychological, physical and emotional health.

“What programs like this do, is they give them avenues, of safety, you know, how can I get out of that survival mode?” Yvonne McCaslin, Director for Rising Hope Therapeutic Riding Center, said. “This is going to help me and this is going to help me be safe again and it’s going to help my family be safe again.”

The former Army Sergeant wants other veterans to know help is out there.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help, it doesn’t make you a weaker person, if anything it shows your strength and your will to drive on and keep going,” Kelley, said.

McCaslin says she doesn’t think our community realizes how important it is to support our local veterans, and equine therapy is one way to do it.