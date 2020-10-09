EPA and Falls Creek borough at odds over vacant lot

FALLS CREEK, Clearfield County, Pa. (WTAJ) — A vacant lot locals dub the “Jackson China site” rits right outside of downtown Falls Creek and has remained that way for 15 years.

The borough council has been trying to sell it to someone who will bring in business since they obtained it in 2008, but the Environmental Protection Agency says they can’t do that until they are certain the site is safe.

A couple decades ago, the site was a china manufacturing business.

That company dumped waste and debris into the ground which the EPA rendered hazardous after the business left.

In 2008, the EPA told Falls Creek borough that two feet of fill was all it would take to make the site clean and able to sell.

However, a change in management and opinion has caused tension between the two places, and they now both disagree on whether the site is ready to be developed yet.

“Every time there’s a new manager they wanna start all over,” said Cindy Fritz, the borough manager.

According to Cindy, the contamination the EPA is referring to is not on site but across the train tracks. Yet the EPA wants to add an extra two feet of fill to the property again, she says.

WTAJ reached out to the Environmental Protection Agency for comment but received no response.