Environmental Protection Agency urges Pennsylvanians to test homes for radon, the second leading cause of lung cancer

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WATJ) – Radon is found all across the United States, but according to the EPA, Pennsylvania has some of the highest levels of the deadly gas in the country.

“The average indoor radon concentration nationwide is 1.3 and in Pennsylvania, the average basement result according to Pennsylvania DEP is 7,” said radon program manager Michelle Moyer.

Radon is a colorless, odorless gas, that is formed from the breakdown of uranium in soil.

Once it travels up through the ground, Dr. Karissa Thal says “it makes its way into basements because they’re typically enclosed, and they have a low air flow nature.”

This leaves people who spend a lot of time there at risk of inhaling radon, if levels are high. With many unaware of just how damaging the gas is.

“It’s the second leading cause of lung cancer trailing only tobacco. I think when people think of lung cancer, they think of cigarette smoke and asbestos, but actually radon is a more common cause of lung cancer than asbestos is,” said Dr. Thal.

And according to the EPA, the only way to check for radon since you can’t see or smell it, is to test for it.

“You can purchase a test kit online, on the EPA website, or at any local home improvement store. I picked up my test kit over the weekend,” said Moyer.

The first thing she says to do is read the directions to see how long to leave your test kit out for and where to place it.

After recording the date and time, Moyer says you put the kit in the mail-in provided and then mail it to the radon proffesional.

“And they’ll send you an email with your test results,” said Moyer.

Or if your home has a manometer or radon gauge, you know your system is working if the fluid levels are different.

If they are equal, it’s time to call a radon mitigation contractor.

“It’s critical, you can’t rely on your neighbors test results or anybody else’s. it’s testing, and you could save you and your family’s life,” said Moyer.