Environmental Coalition files appeal against Centre County Township

FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Nittany Valley Environmental Coalition is taking legal action against Ferguson Township.

Last week, the Coalition filed a land-use appeal against the Township alleging that supervisors violated the “environmental rights” of citizens in the planning and approval of the Pine Hall Development.

The 135-acre commercial and residential development was approved unanimously by the Ferguson Township Supervisors last month.

The coalition’s appeal claims that township ordinances were misinterpreted and incorrectly applied to the development .

Ferguson Township Supervisors said they are required to approve any development project on private land… as long as the development plan follows Township Ordinances.

WTAJ has covered in-depth stories on the controversy surrounding this development. Below are video stories about Pine Hall Development.