SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria Somerset Authority (CSA) has opened entries to its annual goose/duck blind drawing for hunters at the Quemahoning Reservoir

The CSA has identified 12 locations around the Quemahoning Reservoir where goose/duck blinds may be placed, Operations Manager Earl Waddell said. These can be portable/temporary blinds, or people may construct a blind and leave it in place during the hunting season. ALL blinds MUST be removed at the conclusion of the goose/duck hunting season as defined by the Pennsylvania Game Commission regulations.

The CSA assigns 12 blind locations to an individual per the drawing order. Waddell said that they contact the first name drawn and give that person the choice of the 12 locations. Each person has one day to respond/contact the CSA with the choice of the location until all 12 locations are assigned.

There are typically 40-45 people who apply each year, according to Waddell. To apply, contact the CSA at 814-532-8851 or by email at csa@cambriasomersetwater.com. There is no fee, and they require your name, phone number and email address. The drawing to select the names will be on Aug. 4 at 2:30 p.m., right before the CSA’s board meeting. The last day to apply will be on Aug. 3.

The CSA owns and manages 5,200 acres in Cambria and Somerset Counties and provides high-quality, low-cost industrial water, according to its website. They create diverse recreation opportunities for the people of the region and practice regional watersheds and land management conservation.

For more information on the CSA, visit cambriasomersetwater.com.