DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Tech innovators or small manufacturers in Central PA are invited to join the “BIG Idea Contest” which is hosted by The North Central PA LaunchBox and also powered by Penn State DuBois.

The LaunchBox along with Ben Franklin Technology Partners, the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, and other economic development leaders are looking for entrepreneurs in Centre, Clarion, Clearfield and Jefferson Counties who are developing a product process or innovation related to outdoors and recreation, forest products, manufacturing and technology.

Finalists will have to pitch their idea to a panel of judges who will then afterward declare the BIG Idea winner.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

A money amount of $50,000 will be given to the winner for funding to help develop the product and also get the chance to also win $2,500 in the People’s Choice Award.

In order to qualify the following must apply:

Your business is located in Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, or Jefferson County, PA.

You have not previously received Ben Franklin funding or a cash prize from either a BIG IDEA Contest or a TechCelerator program

You plan to commercialize your innovation

You do not have more than $1,000,000 in annual sales revenue (as an established business)

Director of Outreach for Ben Franklin Technology Partners Annie Hughes said how the contest is really all about having entrepreneurs meet each other and network.

“This contest is really about drawing out innovators and entrepreneurs, and getting them engaged with the entrepreneurship ecosystem.”

This year`s BIG Idea Contest is made possible due to the partnering of Ben Franklin Technology Partners, the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, the North Central PA LaunchBox, the Appalachian Regional Commission, the Pennsylvania Small Business Development Center, the North Central Regional Planning and Development Commission, the SEDA Council of Governments, and the Harrisburg LaunchBox.

The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Monday, April 18. For more information visit their website.