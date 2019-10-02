Entrepreneurs create paper out of stone

Two entrepreneurs in Australia decided to look for an environmentally responsible way to make paper.

Now, they think they’ve found it.

They’re using stones to create paper instead of trees.

The stone waste is mined from construction sites and other industrial waste dumps.

The process involves taking dust, washing it, grinding it into a fine powder.

It’s then mixed with a resin that will decompose over time, so the new paper won’t clog landfills.

The paste is then rolled into paper that can be as thin as a notebook or as thick as cardboard.

It’s also waterproof!

The creators hope to make stone paper a sustainable alternative to several everyday products.