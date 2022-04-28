UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bernard M. Gordon Learning Factory is hosting its showcase for senior engineering students at Penn State from 1 -3:30 p.m. on April 28 at the Bryce Jordan Center Arena.

The event is free and open to the public. A virtual exhibit will take place from April 29 to May 6, which you can find online. The showcase allows seniors to share their capstone projects.

“Both the online and in-person showcases provide excellent opportunities to highlight the work of our students,” said Matt Parkinson, director of the Learning Factory and professor of industrial and manufacturing engineering and engineering design. “The online showcase allows friends from around the world to explore the huge variety of projects — and even vote on their favorite. The in-person event provides a venue for students and visitors to interact with the prototypes — and also vote on their favorite project while having some Penn State Berkey Creamery ice cream.”

Winners of the showcase will be listed online.