Woman accused of endangering 6-year-old and cat in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hopewell woman is facing charges after police say she was endangering a 6-year-old and nearly killed a cat in her car.

Shianne Knetchel, 25, was found by State Police on NBC Drive in Loysburg on May 20 where they report she was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Knetchel had a 6-year-old child in the back seat of the car.

Police went on to discover that Knetchel also had a cat in the car that she had nearly killed by leaving the heat on during the warm day.

Knetchel was arraigned and placed in Bedford County Jail to await her preliminary hearing.