End of Watch Ride rolls into Cambria County to honor former deputy sheriff

Beyond the Call of Duty – End of Watch Ride comes to Cambria County to honor former Deputy Sheriff John “Sonny” Kuhar. (courtesy: Cambria County Sheriff’s Office)

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Beyond Call of Duty – End of Watch Ride is coming to Ebensburg Friday on day 64 of their journey to honor Deputy Sheriff John “Sonny” Kuhar.

The End of Watch Ride is a group of motorcycle riders from Washington state, escorting a trailer across the country from May 28 to Aug. 19 to honor the fallen officers from the prior year. They will be at the Cambria County Courthouse around 2 p.m. July 30.

Kuhar passed away Nov. 28, 2020, following a brief illness, according to the Cambria County Sheriff’s Office. He was employed at the office since 1987 and served for the Blacklick Township Police Department.

During his last few years as a part-time deputy, he served as the security deputy at the Human Services/911 Building.

For more information, head to the End of Watch Ride’s website or the Cambria County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook.