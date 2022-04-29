BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lifesaver, miracle worker, hero: these titles are all synonymous with Raymond Nedimyer.

He has been a paramedic since the 1970s. After decades of answering the call of his community, he will retire with AMED on April 30.

Having to keep calm in the most stressful of situations, Nedimyer says you’d think he’d be excited to hang up his uniform.

“I’m not,” he said. “A lot of people through the stress and other things can’t wait to get out…I enjoy it. I know that sounds bad but I enjoy being the person who helps other people.”

He actually wanted to be an electrical engineer but said the only doors that kept opening for him were paramedic opportunities. He said he went for it instead and has no regrets.

It’s estimated that Ray is just shy of treating 24,000 patients over the course of his career, according to AMED Executive Director Gary Watters. When asked what his favorite part of the job is, he says taking care of and helping people.

“We have no superpowers or anything like that,” Nedimyer said. “We just do what is humanly possible.”

As for what’s next, Nedimyer says he has a few ideas.

“One is part-time here. I would also love to do some photography again, maybe start the business back up. And last I’d like to do some work with my church,” he said.”

Nedimyer also served in the military as a medic for six years.

