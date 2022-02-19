EMTs describe the rescue of two dogs from deadly fire

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Rachel Hazenstab and Jesse Brown happen to be in the right place at the right time when they discovered the two dogs that were rescued from Altoona’s deadly fire Tuesday.

The dogs were lying on the side of the porch in grave condition. Both dogs were suffering from smoke inhalation; they had burns and were soaking wet from the water. Luckily, Hazenstab discovered that the animals were still breathing.

“I just happened to walk past and noticed them laying on the porch and saw that they were breathing,” Hazenstab said.

However, Hazenstab did not have much experience working with animals, so she wasn’t sure where to begin treatment. She also was unfamiliar with the dogs and didn’t know how they would react to her treating them.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” Hazenstab said. “I didn’t know what their behavior would be, how resuscitating would be like. So, it was all really new to me.”

Treatment for dogs is similar to humans, which requires providing them with oxygen. The dogs were placed under oxygen for an hour of treatment before the next steps. Hazenstab said that the team received further guidance from Dr. Brad Kissell of the Sylvan Veterinary Hospital. He guided the group through a Facetime call on what to do with the dogs and their condition.

Brown has been an EMT for almost 12 years. He’s had a few experiences with animals in his time. He describes that dogs’ care is a little different from humans but not that far off. “For the dogs, it’s more supportive care than the treatment themself,” Brown said. “Humans, we do more treatment, provide oxygen and help stimulate them. But the care is kind of the same way.”

Hazenstab and Brown were two of the four responders mainly part of the rescue. Hazenstab said that this rescue was a team effort. The quick actions of each responder helped save the dogs.

Once they completed the treatment on scene, the dogs were transported to the Sylvan Veterinary Hospital in Hollidaysburg, where they spent the evening. Hazenstab and Brown call this another day on the job of saving, but they’re glad there was a happy ending in what could’ve been a worse situation.

“It feels super good that they’re able to get a little bit better,” Hazenstab said. “I’m glad they had a positive outcome than we originally expected.”

“Overall, it made it feel like we got to do something at the scene,” Brown said. “So, it made it feel like something was accomplished.”

The dogs are currently being held at the Central PA Humane Society. However, they are not up for adoption.