EMS director dedicates service to company and community

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ)– Clearfield EMS has been in the community since 1932. Executive Director Terry Wigfield says he plans to help that service continue for as long as he can.

Wigfield had been in his role for 25 years.

“It’s a very challenging, but rewarding job,” Wigfield said.

Wigfield said it’s just part of a lifetime of service in the Clearfield community.

“Being a fire chief did help me lead the people, borough council, kind of the same thing,” Wigfield said. “I just enjoy helping the community, that’s really the main thing.”

Like many EMS services, they’re trying to stay afloat.

Those who work with him say his dedication keeps them going.

“He puts this big, tough exterior on to scare us, to make sure we do our job, do it right,” Paramedic Tracy Miller said. “He enjoys talking with us, he eats lunch with us, things like that.”

“I spent a lot of time running calls, coming in after hours, things like that, which never really bothered me because this is a community ambulance service and I want to try to make it the best community ambulance service,” Wigfield said.

So he said he will keep it going as long as possible, or at least until he retires.

Clearfield ems has 30 employees and goes on around 4,200 calls each year.