EMS bitten by man who overdosed at Somerset motel

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Berlin man is facing charges after police say he injured an EMS by biting him after the EMS administered Narcan for a drug overdose.

Eric Sechler, 36, of Berlin was in a room at Knights Inn on Gateway Road in Somerset when EMS responded to a drug overdose on May 30 after 5 a.m. Police report that Sechler was given a dose of Narcan by a member of the responding EMS unit and when he came to, he bit the EMS tech.

Somerset Police said that it cause serious injury to the EMS tech’s left arm. Sechler was charged with aggravated assault.