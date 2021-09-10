Emporium State Police to hold free child safety seat check events

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Emporium will hold two free Child Passenger Seat Check events at the Emporium Volunteer Fire Department later in September.

The first event will be Monday, September 20 from 3 p.m to 9 p.m. The second event will be Thursday, September 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No appointment is necessary for either event.

Child Passenger Seat Checks allow for department personnel certified as Child Passenger Safety (CPS) technicians to assist caregivers in proper seat fittings. At these events, technicians will:

Checks seats for sustainability

Give instruction on the proper installation and install seat(s)

Teach how to properly harness a child in a seat

Check seats for recalls

In addition to these events, PSP holds a variety of walk-in days for child seat safety checks throughout each month. Walk-in days are county and troop-specific, more information can be found on the PSP website. Walk-in checks are also free of charge.