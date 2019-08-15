Emporium police department adds K-9

EMPORIUM, CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Emporium Borough Police Department now has a K-9 on duty.

K-9 Novak and his handler, Officer Volker Kiefer, completed training on August 2.

Novak is skilled in patrol work, article finding and tracking, but the biggest reason the department wanted him in Emporium is for his drug detection skills.

“The K-9 brings us another tool in our toolbox in our fight against drugs,” Kiefer said.

When the idea came up to borough council late last year, Chief David Merritt said Kiefer immediately volunteered to take on the role.

“Officer Kiefer took that position with pride,” Merritt said. “He put up with the 10, 12, 14 hour days of the heat we had the last month every day with that dog out training.”

The department received $25,000 in grants and several community donations to purchase everything needed.

“We were able to purchase the K-9, my training, outfit the car, including the heat alarm, all with no cost to the taxpayer,” Kiefer said.

Along with his police duties, Novak will be part of outreach in schools and the community.